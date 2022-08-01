Maryland public schools trying to fill vacancies as school year approaches

BALTIMORE — The first day of school is at the end of the month for students and staff in Anne Arundel, Baltimore and Howard Counties, as well as Baltimore City. But a lot of school systems across the country and around the state are still looking to fill open positions.

In Anne Arundel County, they are looking for crossing guards. To be considered, you must be at least 18 years old with reliable transportation. The pay is $18 per hour. You are paid for each day of the school year, including holidays when schools are closed.

Several hundred positions are still available in Baltimore City Public Schools. Last month, the school system said they still needed to fill about 600 vacancies. You can apply to work for the school system by clicking here.

In Baltimore County, there's a need for bus drivers and attendants. The regular rate for a bus driver starts at $17.02 per hour. For attendants, the starting wage is $12.50 per hour.

In Carroll County, there's a job fair for anyone looking to work for the public school system. The job fair is this Friday at Winters Mill High School from 12:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. The school system says they're hiring for teachers and other positions.

Harford County Public Schools are looking to fill several different positions right now. If you're interested in applying, you can find all of their job listings online. Click here if you'd like to apply.

Howard County Public Schools have two hiring fairs set for later this month. They're happening at Wilde Lake Middle School in Columbia Saturday, August 13 and Saturday, August 27. Both job fairs will run from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.