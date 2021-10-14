Maryland organization focuses on helping kids and strengthening families

Thousands of kids are in the foster care system in Maryland. Arrow, Child and Family Ministries, helps these children find the proper home for them.

There are a number of reasons a child can wind up in the child care system. Some have suffered abuse, neglect or even sex trafficking.

"Our goal, our desire is to find home’s that are willing to help nurture and help provide a level of stability for them," said Dayna Hinton, a Family Home Developer for Arrow. She added, "it’s a beautiful thing being able to see youth come from a hard environment, a hard place, having struggles and being able to blossom into who they desire to be."

Arrow works with all ages but specifically are looking for foster parents who will work with children 12 and up.

"The older ones are looked over and they need that level of support too and if anything that impact can be even greater bc at some point they’re going into society," said Hinton.

They're also looking for foster parents willing to take in teens from the LGBTQ community or are on the autism spectrum. You don't have to be a full time foster parents, they also work with people who just want to help those foster parents on occasion.

To learn more about Arrow, click here.