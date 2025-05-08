Maryland football team trades game plans for giving back at inclusive clinic for people with diverse abilities

COLLEGE PARK — The University of Maryland football team traded their helmets for high-fives at an inclusive football clinic that gave over 100 people of all abilities the chance to shine on the field.

Inside Jones-Hill House, the Terps were running a different kind of play. Instead of game prep, it was a life-changing impact on the line.

Over 100 individuals of all ages, ethnicities, and abilities gathered to take part in an inclusive football clinic, thanks to a partnership between the University of Maryland Terrapins and the Beautiful Lives Project.

"We're going through drills—6 or 7 drills. We're breaking down into groups at 10, and we have about 100 people here, and we're just gonna be part of the Maryland football team," said Tony Gionfriddo, Executive Director of Beautiful Lives Project.

For Brian McCallister Jr., a young boy battling brain cancer and dealing with the side effects of treatment, this event meant more than just tossing a ball.

"Participating in a regular soccer or football league challenging for him, so it's really nice for him these opportunities to kind of give me a chance to learn how to do it that works for him, and then he can go back and hopefully play with you on the regular league," said Nora Zeigenfuse, Brian's mother.

From throwing and catching to cheering and learning drills, participants were fully immersed in the action—each one being coached and encouraged by the Terrapins themselves.

"Just giving them goosebumps whenever they have a chance to after they kick the ball, after they catch a touchdown, so it's just really an awesome opportunity to be out here with them," said Ethan Gough, Maryland Terrapins Long Snapper.

Among the players helping Brian and others was cornerback Lloyd Irvin III. His connection to the cause comes from close to home.

"I personally have a cousin who is down syndrome so just getting to work with this community. I always see the opportunity, and it's always a great time. You can never take the smile off these kids' faces," said Irvin.

Head Coach Michael Locksley says stepping onto the field during this event was a moment that choked him up.

"To see our players working with the beautiful live project. It was like almost like, Wow, there is still some good in college sports," said Locksley.

Whether it was a pass, a punt, or just a pep talk, the day's playbook was filled with compassion.

"I had a moment with a man who is 70 years old. We are having a great time together. I didn't even know that, and it's good to be able to get back to people all ages," said Irvin.

And everyone went home a winner.

To learn more about the Beautiful Lives Project and when there will be another event, click here.

