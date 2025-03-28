Maryland Basketball makes history: Terps return to Sweet 16 after a decade

COLLEGE PARK — The Maryland Terrapins men's basketball team faced off against the Florida University Gators tonight, bringing the intensity and excitement to downtown College Park. Fans packed Baltimore Avenue in anticipation of this pivotal game.

After a 10-year absence, Maryland is once again in the Sweet 16, and the atmosphere in College Park was electric. Packed-out bars, long lines down the streets, and a sea of Terrapins fans gathered to witness the team’s triumphant return to this prestigious stage of the NCAA tournament.

“I’m excited; I’m from Connecticut, so being here is very exciting for me,” said Grace Usowski, a University of Maryland student, as she took in the energy of the evening.

Many are calling it a new era for the Maryland basketball program. The last time the Terps reached the Sweet 16 was back in 2016, and this historic moment marks a new chapter in the team’s storied history.

“After 10 years, it’s energetic,” said Riley Ellis, another student at UMD. “We love to be in the Sweet 16. We’ve been waiting for our basketball program to rise; historically, we’ve been good, but we want to be great.”

For some fans, this achievement has been a lifetime in the making. Tim Miller, a UMD student, shared his deep connection to the team. “I’ve been a fan forever. I was born the day Maryland won the ACC Tournament,” he said, reflecting on his long-standing dedication to the Terps.

Hailey Lijewski, also a UMD student, echoed that sentiment. “I’ve been a Maryland fan since I was like 10 years old. Been going to Terps games for like 15-plus years. I love Maryland, I love the Terps, I love everything,” she said with enthusiasm.

But what’s a big game without a little drama? Coach Kevin Willard, who has led the Terps back to the Sweet 16, has faced his own share of controversy in recent months, with discussions about his long-term future circulating.

“There’s a little bit of negotiations going on, but we trust Willard. He’s going to get it done, and we’re going to secure him for the long run,” said Riley Ellis, referring to the ongoing talks about Coach Willard’s contract.

Tim Miller added his perspective: “I don’t want to have a coach every four years. I want long-term, like Tom Izzo or Coach K. I want a long stretch.”

Despite any uncertainties surrounding the coaching situation, the passion for the Terps remains unwavering. Fans are fully committed to supporting their team, regardless of what the future holds.

The Terrapins fell to Florida 81-71. Things were looking up for them as they took the lead 28-27. They would then go into the breakdown of 40-38.

The Terps, unfortunately, couldn't stop Florida's offense. To add insult to rebound, they got beat big time on the boards.