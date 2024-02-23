Maple sugaring at Oregon Ridge Nature Center

BALTIMORE — Every February, Oregon Ridge Nature Center hosts maple sugaring weekends. Visitors are guided through the process of what it takes to make maple syrup.

Participants get a first-hand look at tree tapping. A hole is drilled into a tree, a spile is insert, and then sap is collected. The sap is then boiled to create maple syrup.

Guests can try fresh maple sugar while learning about the origin of maple sugaring.

“We have demonstrations that show maple sugaring across time. Starting with the indigenous people and how they would make maple sugar and then the early Americans also making maple sugar. They didn’t have the means to refrigerate maple syrup, so they were making pure maple sugar,” said Jessica Jeannetta, Director for Oregon Ridge Nature Center.”

The free event is Saturday, February 24th and Sunday, February 25th from 10 a.m. to 2p.m.