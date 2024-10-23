'Love You Forever', artist pens mother a letter while raising funds for stage four breast cancer

NORTHWEST BALTIMORE — Reynard Taylor, known as Nardy, is using his music and platform to raise money and awareness for his mother, Rosetta, who is battling stage four breast cancer. The Taylor family is working tirelessly to bring their mother back home and provide her with the best possible treatment.

Nardy's song, "Love You Forever," has garnered significant attention on social media, detailing his love for his mother and expressing his anguish over watching cancer take parts of her away. The song serves as a heartfelt plea to raise funds for Rosetta's treatment as the family faces mounting medical expenses.

In a letter posted on YouTube, Nardy shared the emotional inspiration behind the song, expressing his deep love and gratitude for his mother. The outpouring of support and love from the community has been overwhelming for Nardy and his family during this challenging time.

Rosetta Taylor, a resident of Northwest Baltimore, had previously been in remission before her diagnosis with ascites, a condition caused by excess fluid buildup in the abdomen due to her previous battle with cancer. Her condition has been deteriorating, leading the family to seek alternative treatments and options.

The Taylor family has set up a GoFundMe page with a goal of $27,000 to cover the costs of Rosetta's alternative treatment. They are determined to explore every possible avenue to help their beloved mother, emphasizing the importance of not giving up hope.

Tragically, the Taylor family has been deeply impacted by breast cancer before, having lost their grandmother to the disease in 2020. This shared experience has only strengthened their resolve to fight alongside Rosetta and seek the best possible outcome for her.

Reynard Taylor Jr., also known as Nardy, emphasizes the urgency of the situation, urging the public to support his mother in any way they can. The family hopes that their plea for help will resonate with others and inspire acts of kindness and generosity.

To contribute to Rosetta's treatment and support the Taylor family, you can find the GoFundMe page by visiting GoFundMe.