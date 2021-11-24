Local Veteran said Christmas came early after being gifted 10k upgrade on home.

BALTIMORE — A local veteran said he’s extra thankful this year after he was gifted a $10,000 dollar upgrade on his home. Jeffery Holland who served 9 years in the Air Force was surprised he won a new HVAC system from Blue Dot.

Each year Blue Dot picks a family to donate a new heating and cooling system to. This year veterans where the group who were able to be nominated as recipients. Laura Holland said she saw a post on social media where Blue Dot advertised they would be picking a veteran and she knew her son Jeff Holland and his three children needed it.

“I couldn’t been more happy that they picked him. He text me and said I just got nominated for an HVAC system and I said you’re welcome, cause he didn’t know I did it,” Laura Holland said.

Out of around 30 submissions Jeff and his family happened to be chosen as the winners.

Jeff who’s retired from the air force said his system had been failing on him since he moved in the house 4 years ago, so it felt good to finally have the problem resolved.

“It was pretty much a disaster since we moved in to say the least, it was leaking pretty bad and didn’t hold a charge the AC didn’t,” Jeff Holland said.

Last year he lost his job working as a chef during the pandemic and has been struggling with keeping his home temperatures comfortable due to an outdated system.

“We ended up this year we just went with all window units and the heat kind of heated the house but it’s like 30 years old so,” Jeff said.

But Wednesday Matt O’Neill who’s a comfort advisor at Blue Dot said Jeff was surprised when Blue Dot came and upgraded him.

“He had a 30 year old furnace and a 25 year old air conditioning that both were failing. We came today and ripped out the old furnace and air-conditioning and put it in a brand new carrier furnace coil and air-conditioning and chimney lining,” O’Neill said.

Now Jeff and his mom Laura said they’re both thankful the family can now be comfortable in their home.

“So I don’t have to worry about them now I know that they’ll be nice and cool in the summer and nice and warm in the winter,” Laura said. .

“This made our holidays that much better, Jeff said.

This contest typically happens once a year but for the past two years Blue Dot chose two lucky winners to receive some Christmas gifts early, gifts that benefit the entire family.