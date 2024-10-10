Local organizations join forces for hurricane relief efforts

NOTTINGHAM — In the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, two organizations in Nottingham, Baltimore County, have partnered together to provide much-needed donations to those impacted by the devastating storm.

Volunteers are not only bracing for more donations but also anticipating an increase in the number of people in need of assistance.

Archies Blankets Across America has teamed up with Faith Fellowship Church to support the victims of Hurricane Helene. Even though the hurricane wreaked havoc in six states nearly two weeks ago, the affected communities are still struggling to recover from the destruction.

Frank Sladka, a volunteer with AIM Relief and pastor with Faith Fellowship Church, said he usually goes out to different devastations like Hurricane Helene to provide relief. He expressed his motivation to contribute to the relief efforts, stating, “I can’t be there, but I can do something here that could support them there.”

Archies Blankets Across America, a nonprofit organization that provides warmth for animals in shelters, initiated this drive because they recognized the dire need for help for both animals and people affected by the hurricane.

Tony Iafolla, a fundraiser for Archies Blankets, mentioned that the focus of the drive has shifted to providing essential supplies such as food, water, diapers, and baby food, in addition to blankets.

The partnership between Faith Fellowship Church and Archies Blankets aims to spread awareness and let the victims know that they are not alone during this challenging time. Seth Warner, pastor at Faith Fellowship Church, emphasized the importance of holding onto hope.

“I think the biggest thing is to hold onto hope, especially for those of faith, holding on and just knowing that in Christ we have the strength to persevere through these things… even when we’ve lost everything, we haven’t lost him,” said Iafolla.

As the recovery continues, volunteers are preparing for another week of devastation with the impending Hurricane Milton and are gearing up for another call to action to help the people in Florida.

According to Sladka, more resources, volunteers, and support will be necessary in the coming days, and the community's help will be crucial in providing aid to those in need.

The first batch of supplies collected will be directed to people who are still recovering in North Carolina. However, the next drive will extend support to anyone impacted by the recent storms and in need of assistance.

“More stuff is going to be needed, more help's going to be needed, more people are going to be needed, volunteers are going to be needed, and when it’s time, it’s going to be a big call for volunteers and building materials and all kinds of stuff like that,” said Sladka.

In addition to community support, monetary donations totaling close to $1,000 have been received, furthering the relief efforts. These funds will be allocated towards procuring essential items that are in high demand or were not readily available through donations.

A subsequent hurricane relief drive is scheduled for next Wednesday from 6 to 8 PM, and organizers have encouraged the community to contribute in any way possible, even by providing boxes to transport the items to those in need.