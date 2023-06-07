Local baker in Annapolis creates Taylor Swift cookies for fans

Summer may be around the corner but we're still in the midst of Swift season. Taylor Swift fans continue to gear up for her concerts, and here in Maryland, many are pre-gaming with a sweet treat.

Fans are flocking to Fructose and Spice where personalized Taylor Swift cookies are paving the way for an epic night.

Kim Haggard is the owner of "Fructose and Spice," a small business she runs from her home in Annapolis. Haggard sells everything from homemade jams and jellies to her recently most popular Taylor Swift sugar cookies.

"These were something I made for a friend for her daughter's 17th birthday, I believe, and I was expecting to do it once but she owns a restaurant in Annapolis and publicized it on some of the local Facebook pages and so it went from there to the newspaper and now TV," said Haggard.

A lot of detail goes into making the special cookies, as each are designed based upon Swift's ten albums. Haggard said the designer bake goods take a few days to achieve the taste and look, but once complete, fans have a sweet treat to prepare them for a night of eras.

"Her fans I think are really passionate. I've kind of come to learn that they're really passionate about supporting local business and supporting local artists. Also I've learned from some of my customers that she hasn't had a tour for many, many years so this is her first tour in a while and her fans are very excited," said Haggard.

People can buy an individual cookie for $7.50 or buy a box of ten cookies for $75. And like tickets to a Taylor Swift concert, these cookies are going fast. Haggard says she’s filling orders almost everyday and says it worth it to put a smile on people’s face.

"I just hope I keep making people happy and bring some joy with the cookies…it was really fun to tailor each cookie to the individual and I love seeing and hearing their reaction," said Haggard.

For information on Fructose and Spice, click here.

