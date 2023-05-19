Lizzo fan gets the ultimate shoutout from the superstar at CFG Bank Arena

When music fans showed up to the packed CFG arena to see Grammy Award-winning artist, Lizzo, most people might have walked away thinking about the big moments during her performance, but for one fan it was a gift she gave to the singer, that she'll remember most.

Lauren Byrd, who's known by her friends and family as "Bemi" is a crochet artist in Baltimore and owns a business making anything from hats to blankets and pants. It's a tradition that's been in her family for generations.

"You see me at meetings with yarn [and] family events," she said. "I always have my yarn with me. There were times, literally, we'd be at my grandmother's house and in the living room and everyone is crocheting."

So, when she found out her favorite artist was coming to town, she believed she had more than enough reasons to make something special.

Her family, is no stranger, to making special gifts for celebrities. She shared with us a picture of her aunt gifting a blanket to Muhammad Ali back in the 70s.

"Once I realized her show was on my birthday I knew I wanted to create something and then when she did the Saturday Night Live performance and I saw her in that "Blue Monday" depiction I was like ‘Oh that’s it.’ For her to honor that historic piece of black art, it felt significant to go ahead and honor her in that moment as well. I just immediately knew I wanted to wrap her up in some yarn. I wanted her to have something she could just be cozy in."

Byrd decided to crochet a cardigan for the artist and bring it to the concert. Not only did Lizzo accept the gift, she put in on while she performed on stage and gave a shoutout to Byrd.

She recalled the big moment and the thoughts that were running through her head.

"Yes, that is it, that’s what you made, yes, it’s on her body, yes, it’s on the stage, it’s bigger than life right now and she’s reading my words out of her mouth. It's still surreal."

There was only one little mix-up with the shoutout.

"Funny enough I write in cursive all the time and so now that’s why I'm 'Bernice' on the internet because she couldn’t read 'Bemi'," she laughed.

With the newfound attention to her business, especially on social media, she hopes to keep giving people reasons to make and support the art of crocheting while dispelling the idea that the tradition is old and nobody does it anymore.

"I understand where that comes from, but it’s so not true, It’s not true at all," Byrd said. "The crochet community is huge."

She also wants to call more attention to how crocheting makes people feel.

"I feel like yarn and crochet bring people to a very calm place that reminds them of peacefulness, and relaxation, family and joy and things like that and we all need that," she said. "Like we all need that."

You can find her art and buy from her business on her Instagram page. Her handle is @bemithebull. She also has a website www.greenbyrd.com