Liberty Road Task Force releases recommendations on improving neighborhood

BALTIMORE COUNTY — After years of waiting, officials are finally working on a plan to redevelop Liberty Road, which is known as a food desert.

The liberty road task force released twenty-three pages of recommendations on how to better Baltimore County, starting with a grocery store.

The Liberty Road Task Force consist of elected officials, faith leaders, and neighbors who desperately want to see change.

The task force meets monthly to establish plans for the Liberty Road Corridor, and their hard work has paid off.

Residents in area will soon see a new grocery store coming to Milford Mill and Liberty Road, but that’s just the start of their plans.

In their report they outlined two major recommendations:

1. For the county to hire a consulting firm to create a development plan that will cover the planning, design, financing, construction and resident engagement to revitalize the Liberty Road Corridor.

2. The creation of a liberty road zoning overlay, which will establish standards for maintenance and landscaping…additionally, the Liberty Road overlay zone would lead to land use, building height, density. Affordable housing, and public benefit points.

"President Coleman stated, “Now, the real work begins to ensure these recommendations are implemented in a timely manner. I truly believe with this coalition-County executive Olszewski, Senator Cardin, Congressman Ruppersberger, Congressman Mfume, Speaker Jones, Senator Sydnor, the business community and the community-we can get this done. We can give this African American community what they deserve,” said Ryan Coleman, President of Randallstown NAACP.

Once recommendations and budgets get approved, officials will release a timeline for project completion.

Read the full report here:

https://docs.google.com/document/d/1RGz4pHChzKDBLcSk1DAC3CyCQTFJpEJ0XCN-mruc5Ds/edit

