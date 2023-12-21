Last-minute shopping at Ravens pop-up shop

BALTIMORE — Ravens fans already got the number one gift on their Christmas list this year - clinching a playoff spot.

Now it's time to stock up on merch for the rest of the season..

The holiday pop-up shop at M&T Bank Stadium is open for the weekend.

"This year, there was definitely more excitement. There was a line out the door before we even opened. Normally, it's been kind of steady throughout the past years. This year the fans were just ready to come in, ready to shop, really excited," said staff member Lauren Messina.

Fresh off their trip to Jacksonville, friends Shalana and Michelle are still riding the high from Sunday's win against the Jaguars.

Thinking of gifts for the husbands wasn't a tough task this year.

"Anything Ravens, but he definitely wanted the ravens jacket," said Shalana Ellison-Johnson.

"Yeah jerseys, possibly a jacket, trying to find a cool one," said Michelle Whitehead.

As we all know, sometimes holiday gift shopping can quickly turn into just....shopping.

"This is 100% for myself. If my family does see this, sorry Mom, you should've been in town," joked Jaylen Fuller.

The jerseys and the jackets are great, but what every ravens fan really wants can't be found under any tree. But don't ask them to say the "S" word out loud yet.

"Ahh, we're gonna get there, but you kinda don't want to say it yet. Just leave it in the background," said Richard Wright, who was shopping with his daughter, Ria.

Until then, these fans are just enjoying the ride this season has been.

"It's electric. I've been spoiled at least my entire adulthood just seeing Lamar playing at an MVP-level. I'm loving every second of it," Fuller said.

"It's exciting. I mean it's a super fun time. They are starting to gel at the right time. As long as they can stay healthy, I have high expectations," said Glen Trosch, a season ticket holder who was shopping with a friend.

The Ravens play the 49ers on Christmas night at 8:15 p.m. You can watch the game right here on WMAR.

The holiday pop-up shop is open at the stadium from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. both Friday and Saturday.

