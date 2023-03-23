Kindergarteners create video securing $75k for upgrades to Baltimore playground

BALTIMORE — Skinned knees, ripped pants, and twisted ankles, the kids who use Carroll Park playground are tired of playing in fear. A group of young minds from Southwest Baltimore Charter school used their voices and video skills to promote change.

"The big red slide is cracked and everyone rips their pants on it, and there's a broken bridge. Its not safe," said Logan Venturina, student at Southwest Baltimore Charter.

There’s also giant holes that spread along the turf and concrete of the playground, causing some students to get hurt.

In an effort to protect their classmates the kindergartners asked to do a video calling on the city to revamp the park.

The video features students pointing out all the problems within the park,from the litter to broken slides. The kids spoke out begging the city to give them a safer play space.

As a result, Councilwoman Phylicia Porter was able to take their video and their messages to city hall and get $75,000 of funding to build a new playground.

"I'm so happy were getting a new park so we can all get a swing," said Amani Thompson, student at Southwest Baltimore Charter.

Students will have an opportunity to work with the architect building the playground and talk to him about what they would like to see in the new park.

Their teacher, Kathleen Sayers, says at just five and six years old, the students taught her something, that you're never too young to make a difference.

"I didn't expect any real change to happen other than maybe replacing some swings, but these kids were so driven and having the belief that you can do anything and really wanting to see that change and following through and doing the work, especially if you can get an adult to support you and guide you to meet the right people, you know, the change really can happen, you can really do anything," said Sayers.

Construction is set to begin this year, and students say they’re excited to gain a safer play space.

Watch their video about the playground here.