BALTIMORE — A 16-year-old boy has been arrested and charged for a shooting that killed a 15-year-old girl.

On August 10, just before 1 a.m., officers arrived to the 3700 block of Gelston Drive and found 15 year-old Ja’Nyi Weeden with gunshot wounds. She was taken to the hospital and was pronounced dead later that afternoon.

Baltimore Police Department 15-year-old Ja'Nyi Weeden

Homicide detectives arrested the teen on October 15. He has been arrested and charged with 1st Degree murder.