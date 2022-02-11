Justin Tucker wins NFL's Best Moment of the Year

LOS ANGELES — Ravens kicker Justin Tucker made 35 field goals this year. None bigger than his 66-yard, game-winner in Week 3 in Detroit.

That record-setting kick set the NFL record for the longest field goal in NFL history. On Thursday, Tucker was recognized for that kick winning the 2021 Best Moment of the Year during Thursday night's NFL Honors.

Ravens legend Ray Lewis presented Tucker the award. Tucker thanked his teammates for getting him in position for the kick and a little divine intervention. You can watch his speech here.

Tucker sent his game-worn jersey, pants and socks from that game in Detroit. Eventually, he sent his kicking shoe to Canton, Ohio. Tucker said he had to break in another shoe before doing that.

Courtesy: Pro Football Hall Of Fame

Tucker made 35 of 37 field goals this year including that record-setting kick. He was one of five Ravens named to the Pro Bowl this year. It was his fifth time receiving the honor.