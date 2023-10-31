Jury selection for Marilyn Mosby's trial is set to start Tuesday

Its been nearly 2 years since former Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby was indicted on federal perjury and mortgage fraud charges.

After a lot of postponements and delays, jury selection begins Tuesday at 9:30 a.m.

The trial is not happening in Baltimore.

The judge agreed to split the case into two trials.

One for perjury and one for fraud.

It will be heard at a federal courthouse in Greenbelt in Prince George's County.

Mosby requested the case be tried outside of Baltimore because she argued jurors locally would be biased due to the extensive media coverage.

That's why the case is being tried in Prince George's County.

On Monday, Mosby came to court for her pre-trial hearing.

She and her attorneys walked into court and did not make any comments.

The prosecution and defense went over the logistics of the case.

Mosby was indicted on federal perjury charges and making false statements on mortgage applications for vacation homes in Florida.

The prosecution alleges Mosby lied in 2020 when she claimed COVID-19 related financial hardships in order to withdraw $90,000 from her city deferred compensation plan, despite receiving a $9,000 pay raise during that period.

The indictment also alleges she failed to disclose on the mortgage applications over $45,000 of debt owed to the IRS.

Mosby's attorneys argued the pandemic did have an impact on the financial markets and her travel and consulting business.

The trial could last until Nov. 14.

Opening statements are expected Thursday.

