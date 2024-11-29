Joy of the season glows in Rosedale: Lights on CoCo brings delight to community for 15 years

ROSEDALE — As the holiday season descends upon Baltimore County, one home in the quaint Coco Road neighborhood stands as a beacon of joy and tradition.

For nearly 15 years, the Ambrose family has transformed their home into a dazzling spectacle, bringing neighbors together to celebrate the festive season with their beloved "Lights on Coco" display.

Each year, after Thanksgiving, as the sun sets, the Ambroses turn on their spectacular light show, accompanied by lively music.

“We like the Christmas Vacation movie, and I said I want to make my house that bright. Didn’t get there, but that started the whole thing rolling,” shared Bob Ambrose, the homeowner.

The display features thousands of lights synchronized to music, which families can enjoy from the comfort of their cars through a designated FM radio station.

The Ambroses' commitment to spreading joy goes beyond mere decorations; they host a canned goods drive each year, encouraging visitors to donate non-perishable items for those in need.

Local families, like the Blairs from Dundalk, are drawn to the show. “We go around locally and look for ways for the kids; my wife came across this on Facebook—it’s very cool,” said John Blair, who visited with his children for the first time.

Children like Reese and Zander, who have been coming for several years, expressed their excitement. “I think I like the snow globe!” exclaimed Reese, while Zander added, “The talking trees are the best part, and the lights on the roof. I think everything is the best.”

The Ambroses also bring out special guests during the festivities, including Santa Claus for photos and the Grinch, who adds a playful scare for the children.

“One year, we even had a potbelly pig join the fun, which was really cool,” Lisa Ambrose remarked, highlighting the unique and whimsical atmosphere of the event.

With the lights illuminating the neighborhood and laughter filling the air, the Ambroses have created a heartwarming tradition that not only showcases the spirit of the season but also fosters a sense of community.

“This is something that we try to give back for people who can’t afford it, and all the kids love it. They just really love it,” Lisa said.

Even as the couple contemplates moving out of state, they recognize the impact of their tradition. “We were thinking about moving to Florida, and then we thought about how many people we would make depressed,” Lisa chuckled. “It brings us to see how everybody enjoys it because we probably get about a hundred-plus kids a year that come by,” said Bob.

As the Ambroses prepare for yet another season of Lights on Coco, the community eagerly anticipates the annual celebration that spreads joy and light during this special time of year. For details on events involving donations, pictures with Santa, or to check out when the Grinch is coming, be sure to visit their Facebook page.