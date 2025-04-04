It's Friday. Here are your top news headlines as we head into the weekend

It's Friday, April 4th. We've got a little bit of rain today and for the weekend. Make sure to stay up-to-date on the forecast by downloading the WMAR-2 News app in your phone's app store.

In today's headlines:



Opening statements are happening today in the trail against Victor Antonio Martinez-Hernandez, who is accused of raping and murdering the Harford County mother of five Rachel Morin.

Baltimore City is suing sports betting companies saying they use "unfair and deceptive practices".

And if you are a student and an O's fan they want you at the games, and they've got a deal for you!

All that plus Stevie's forecast. Click below to watch Friday morning's top headlines.