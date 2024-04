BALTIMORE — It's Friday, April 12th. Rain lingers for a bit before sunshine returns, but first here are some of today's top headlines:



A vigil for Key Bridge collapse victims is held Friday, April 12 at Key Bride Mural/Memorial near Fort Armistead Park.

Here's a detailed look at Baltimore County's proposed FY 2025 budget

Dessert Wars comes to the Maryland State Fairgrounds on Saturday