Inner Harbor restaurant shuts down overnight; employees say they had no warning

BALTIMORE, Md. — Before they even had a chance to see the padlocks or the covered windows, staff at Docks on the Harbor first noticed they couldn't access their scheduling app.

"So I logged in, and it said I don't have access to this company or organization," Makayla Hughes recalled to WMAR-2 News. "And then it said, Docks on the Harbor—inactive."

Online, the restaurant was seemingly gone without a trace. The social media pages on Instagram and Facebook, and the website itself, had been deactivated.

"To not even let us know what's going on, we're still—we haven't been contacted. They blocked us on Instagram; they blocked us on social media. They've deleted their pages," Netty Jackson said.

"So the night before, they were cleaning off the dock, and taking the TVs down and everything like that. I just thought because it was the end of the season, we weren't using the dock; it was just a regular thing," Dajanique Jackson recalled thinking.

Docks on the Harbor only opened in May of last year. Employees say problems started a few months ago.

"We didn't have any materials. We literally were going next door to Hard Rock or Phillips to borrow pineapple juice, cups, things we needed for our restaurant, straws, napkins. And they were also sending employees to the store to purchase things."

Now, they feel like an afterthought: out of a job overnight, right before the holiday.

"I have a 5-year-old daughter at home, so at this moment, it's very devastating to me," Dajanique Jackson said.

"Stressful. But at the end of the day, we're gonna stand up, and we're gonna fight for what's right. At the end of the day, you have to have some type of integrity," Crystal Wells told WMAR-2 News.

Customers now continue to show up at Docks on the Harbor with reservations only to find out the restaurant is now closed.

An attorney for the ownership group sent a statement on their behalf to WMAR-2 News that said, "We are deeply saddened by the closure of Docks on the Harbor, an independent small business that faced insurmountable challenges in a difficult market," and that "The closure of Docks on the Harbor reflects the financial realities of running a small business in an increasingly challenging environment.

Despite months of effort and substantial investment by the ownership group, declining sales and rising operating costs made it impossible to continue."

The group added, "The ownership group is grateful to the employees who worked tirelessly to support this business and to the loyal customers who enjoyed Docks on the Harbor."