Howard Community College faculty rally for fair pay after 550 days at the negotiating table

COLUMBIA, M.d. — It’s been 550 days and counting spent at the negotiating table, but the Maryland chapter of the American Federation of Teachers says they've yet to reach an agreement with Howard Community College, affecting its 150 faculty members.

“This process could be done and done very quickly, except for the fact that the administration is dragging their heels,” Tim Bruno said.

As an HCC professor and member of the bargaining team, Bruno says it's been years since they've seen a meaningful raise, while the school is in a financial position to meet their demands with more than $30 million in reserves.

“When the college says they don't really want to invest in our workers, we don't want to invest in the people in Howard county, it's a slap in the face to really to everyone,” he said.

Meanwhile, the college reports that since fiscal year 2022 base salaries have increased by more than a combined 20% through Cost of Living Adjustments (COLA).

HOWARD COMMUNITY COLLEGE SALARY ADJUSTMENTS:



FY22 2%; merit was a one-time bonus of $1,500 for FT employees

2%; merit was a one-time bonus of $1,500 for FT employees FY23 7% COLA

7% COLA FY24 6.5% COLA

6.5% COLA FY25 3% COLA; 1% merit for all employees



HCC has agreed to a 4% COLA in current discussions.

“We don't feel like that's a real salary increase that's really just a living adjustment to be able to make ends meet,” District 12 State Senator Clarence Lam said.

The college is required to update the legislature on how the contract negotiations are going. So far, Lam says he’s concerned especially with the high cost of living in Howard County.

In mid-August, HCC reports every full time employee will receive a $3,500 merit bonus, but some who continue to hold the line wonder if it’s a bonus or a bribe.

“That’s not a long term sustainable investment in our faculty, that’s a one time injection. There’s no commitment that in future years there will continue to be bonuses put forward to the faculty. And without that long term commitment, we’ll see faculty leave to other colleges,” Lam said.

According to a letter penned by Howard County Council Chair Liz Walsh in support of the union, Frederick Community College recently awarded a 9.5% COLA increase to its staff.

After more than a year of back and forth, tensions have continued to rise and appeared to spill in off-campus personal attacks against HCC President Dr. Daria Willis last week. Willis posted on LinkedIn there were 60 to 70 posters found in her neighborhood and mailbox that stated “HCC President Dr Willis makes $350,000 a year, but does not think teachers deserve a raise.”

“We champion civility in Dragon Country, and this is far beneath that. Not only is it misleading (we’ve increased salaries by 20% since I’ve been president) but it is intentionally threatening,” she wrote. “I never thought that I would fear for my safety in doing a job to meet students where they dream. I never thought my family would have to be exposed to anxiety around my career, and my best efforts to lead a community.”

It’s unclear who’s responsible for the flyers, but the union and advocates did not condone them or the message it sends.

HCC VP of External Affairs Jarrett Carter also sent a letter to County Council Monday morning asking for “help in publicly lowering the temperature surrounding these negotiations.”

Statement from Howard Community College:

“The college remains in good faith negotiations with the American Federation of Teachers (AFT), which represents all full-time faculty members in HCC's inaugural collective bargaining process. For months, these negotiations have covered a range of topics, including compensation. In FY25, AFT and HCC agreed upon COLA and merit increases mirroring those given to non-bargaining unit employees, as a bargained addendum for all unionized faculty employees.

Offers have been exchanged between the college and AFT as recently as last week. We look forward to continuing good faith negotiations with AFT representatives as we work towards a fair and sustainable agreement.”

