Deadly house explosion under investigation in Bel Air

BEL AIR, MD — Harford County Emergency teams are on the scene of a house explosion in Bel Air.

It happened in the 2300 block of Arthur Woods Drive. The house was listed for sale.

The explosion happened around 6:42 Sunday morning, and people throughout the area reported hearing it and feeling their houses shake.

Investigators say BGE crews were in that area investigating an issue when the explosion occurred.

One person was found dead at the scene.

House explosion one deceased Harford Co @WMAR2News follows the update pic.twitter.com/KtxJjURnlU — manny locke (@realmannynation) August 11, 2024

"What I can confirm is that there was an odor of gas in the area. We can confirm BGE was aware of that in the area and we can confirm BGE workers were on scene," said Master Deputy Oliver Alkire with the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office.

The investigation is being done by the Office of the State Fire Marshal with help from the Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division.

There is no current public threat, but it's a very active investigation, and authorities are asking people not to use personal drones over the area.

The Harford County Sheriff's Office is asking everyone to avoid the area.