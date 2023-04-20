Hopkins doctors, teachers educate students with climate curriculum

BALTIMORE COUNTY — The Earth is what we all have in common, it's a home we will always share and pass on to different generations. This Earth Day, doctors are educating kids about climate change and its health effects.

Doctors from Johns Hopkins say climate change has been linked to a few health-related issues such as respiratory and heart diseases, and in the upcoming years many fear it’ll only get worse.

In an effort to preserve our Earth, doctors along teachers implemented a climate curriculum where health experts visit schools to discuss global warming.

On Wednesday, about 100 students from Overlea High School learned about the dangers of burning fossil fuels, and cutting down forests as scientist believe those actions along with others influence the climate and the earth's temperature, causing the human body to react in various ways.

Experts say it's crucial to educate children as the responsibility of protecting our earth will one day be in their hands.

"We see the environment take a toll on people's health and we need to recognize this is preventable. It doesn't have to be this way. And the more we can teach these young kids that helping the environment, and its ability to stay clean, is in our hands, the better," said

Panagis Galiatsatos, MD, MHS, Johns Hopkins.

Doctors plan to team up with various schools in Baltimore City and Baltimore County to conduct a climate change curriculum once a month. Educators believe this new partnership will make a difference by giving children various perspectives.

" I just really feel like kids are just in the technology so much, and need to get outside. That's why we came up with these activities because sometimes you get bored of your regular science class, so this is something fun to get them involved and make them want to try to do something a little different," said Adren Kornegay, science teacher at Overlea high school.

Click here more information on how to protect our earth and celebrate Earth Day on April 22, 2023.

