Historic Chick Webb Recreation Center in East Baltimore reopens its doors following major city upgrades

The historic Chick Webb Recreation Center in East Baltimore is opening its doors once again following a major upgrade by the city.

The facility officially reopens tomorrow. The upgraded center now features a new regulated gym floor, a large workout facility and a renovated swimming pool.

The center also includes a large music studio to honor Chick Webb's legacy as a musician. City leaders said community members played a vital role in designing the new space.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said these investments are critical for the community.

"Rec centers saved lives. I know it saved my life. It saved so many other people, and now we're allowing that to happen for another generation of young people," Scott said.

City leaders invite everyone to come out tomorrow to celebrate the grand opening.