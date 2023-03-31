Highlandtown native to compete in Miss Maryland USA

HIGHLANDTOWN — Highlandtown native Victoria Johnson will compete for Miss Maryland USA this weekend.

Johnson is a real estate agent with a passion for community service. She says the Baltimore region is highly underrepresented which is why she would like to shed more light on area, by competing for Miss Maryland USA.

Miss Maryland USA, is essentially the first round of Miss Universe. The winner goes on to represent the state of Maryland at Miss USA, and winner of that goes to Miss Universe.

The event is Held Friday-Monday at the Bethesda North Marriott & Conference Center. The pageant consist of three rounds and a interview portion among a panel of seven judges.

More than 100 girls will compete for the title. Johnson says winning a title would mean the world to her, as she wants to bring more services to the Baltimore area.

"Competing is something that out of my comfort zone, but I really wanted to do this for my community. I also want people to know that you should never be afraid to try something new," said Johnson.

People’s choice voting costs a dollar a vote. There's a five-vote minimum. The person with the most votes get an automatic spot in the semifinals.

In person tickets and live stream tickets are available for purchase as well.

Click here for ticket and voting information.