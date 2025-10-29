High schooler creates immersive late-night TV inspired Halloween display

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — A high school senior who loves Halloween and tech has transformed his front yard into an elaborate Halloween spectacle that's inspiring neighbors to join in the spooky fun.

Sam Reid created "The Fright Nite Show" — an automated display that parodies The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

"So when I started to work on the show back in February, it was just a crazy idea," Reid said.

The impressive setup requires seven screens, four computers and significant power to operate. Reid programmed the automated show, complete with lights synced to music, smoke machines and more.

"So this year, our sound system is using around 3,500 watts of pure power going to our seven speakers around the property," Reid explained.

The tradition along Carroll Wind Drive in the Hollifield Station neighborhood began after COVID, when Reid saw an opportunity to combine his interests into one spectacular display. It took some convincing to get his family on board.

"We don't do a lot of like holiday decorations and Halloween was his thing, so he asked us, can you start doing some lights? Can you do a little bit of this, a little bit of that?" said Jarrett Reid, Sam's father.

Before they knew it, the display had evolved into the immersive experience that now draws crowds on Halloween night.

"I said to my wife, I think we need to get more candy this year," Jarrett said.

The show features plenty of action, including a guillotine that drops on cue, a new motorized element all built and programmed by Reid.

Sam Reid Sam built his motorized guillotine from scratch, and even learned how to manually age the wood to give it that spooky look.

He doesn't just operate the display from behind computers — he's also part of the performance alongside characters like Tibia Turner and JackO Lantern.

The entire script is written by Sam and voiced with help from friends and neighbors. The audience is also encouraged to participate in the interactive experience.

Reid has noticed his elaborate display has inspired others in the neighborhood to step up their own Halloween decorations.

"Truly proud, you know, it's bringing community together. We have a lot of people come by. Everyone's excited, everyone's very supportive," Jarrett said. "Some of the neighbors got together and made a plaque for him recognizing how he's been bringing everyone together and sort of the joy that he's brought to the community."

The show runs every 20 minutes throughout Halloween night, weather permitting. While Reid continues tinkering with final details until the last minute, he's already planning how to top next year's display.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

