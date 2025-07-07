"Heroic" father dies after returning to burning Glen Burnie home to search for family members

GLEN BURNIE, M.d. — Investigators are searching for the cause of a deadly early morning fire in Glen Burnie that claimed the life of a father.

The fire broke out at the home on Crain Highway near the WaWa around 3:38 a.m. Sunday, according to Anne Arundel County Fire Department Lt. Joshua Bramble.

"9-1-1 calls started coming in from the police department, actually. They stumbled upon it while they were on patrol," Lt. Bramble said. "Police were, as I understand, making contact, banging on doors, trying to make entry in order to get people out."

By the time the fire department arrived on the scene, the fire had claimed a victim. Family has identified him as Julian Teletor.

Bramble says the victim initially escaped the burning home but went back inside to search for family members.

"Which is quite heroic to me that the dad would go back in to be sure all his family was out," Bramble said.

Provided by family Julian Teletor died during an early morning fire in Glen Burnie Sunday.

But, his sacrifice wasn't necessary, as everyone inside had already evacuated the home.

"Everyone else was out, he just didn't know they were out. So it's kind of heartbreaking in a way that he went back in, when he really didn't have to. But he didn't know he didn't have to. That's just, so honorable to me," said Bramble.

A 13-month-old baby and an adult woman were transported to Johns Hopkins hospital hospital and treated for smoke inhalation. Additionally, three firefighters suffered minor burn injuries to their hands and neck while extinguishing the fire, which took about 20 minutes.

The Red Cross is now providing emergency assistance to 13 people from three families who lived inside the home, including financial assistance, food, water, health and mental health support.

Bramble emphasized that this tragedy highlights the importance of families having evacuation plans and designated meeting points during emergencies.

"They probably didn't have that, everybody was scattered, the dad could not account for all of his children and family members and went back in," said Bramble. "You make a quick decision, because you can't quickly see everybody, to go back in. And unfortunately, it cost him his life."

The Anne Arundel County Fire & Explosives Investigation Unit is investigating the cause of the fire, but at this point is believed to be accidental in nature.

Mobile crisis is also assisting the families.

This story was reported by a journalist for broadcast and has been converted to this digital platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.