Health officials and advocates are raising awareness about Lyme Disease

BALTIMORE — With the weather getting warmer, we’re spending more time outdoors.

That means you want to check yourself for ticks.

May is Lyme Disease Awareness Month. The Maryland Department of Health is encouraging everyone to take precautions.

When Robin Ann Wolfenden was 19-years-old, she was bitten by a tick while working as a camp counselor at the Catoctin Mountains.

Doctors locally couldn’t diagnose her properly, so she had to go to a specialist in Long Island.

The active jock could no longer do what she used to do.

She developed several co-infections and tore her cartilage in her knee.

As a result, she had nine surgeries.

The 64-year-old has been battling the effects of the disease for more than 44 years.

"It’s affected my heart. I have a pacemaker. It’s got arthritis in every joint in the body from Lyme," said Wolfenden.

Wolfenden doesn’t want anyone to have to endure what she has, so her message is simple.

“Knowledge is your best defense with this disease, checking for ticks and being aware," said Wolfenden.

The Maryland Deaprtment of Health recommends you wear EPA approved repellent, wear long sleeve clothing and avoid areas with tall grass.

"I think the most important thing is to perform tick checks. As soon as you leave a tick habitat or woods place where you may have encountered ticks, you want to check yourself, your kids or your pets for ticks," said David Crum, Maryland's Public Health Veterinarian.

Crum says If caught early, Lyme Disease can be treated.

“So, if you’re in tick habitat and have a known tick bite and you experience a fever, malaise, fatigue or a rash; For Lyme Disease, it’s that character bulls eye rash, you want to talk to your provider or reach out to a local health department for more information on how to seek care," said Crum.

Crum says while Lyme Disease is the most common tick-borne disease in Maryland, there are plenty of other tick-borne diseases to look out for.

The Maryland Department of Health has resources for the public.

For more information you can visit the state department's website.

