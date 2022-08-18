Harford County Public Schools release safety initiative for school year

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — Gun violence not only impacts people in the streets. Unfortunately, it can make its way to the classroom.

Recent events have showed us school safety is a must, which is why Harford County Public Schools are doing things different this year.

Officials say there has been an uptick in training and resources, and they are ready to take on the school year.

"This year we'll be adding to our staff for safety and security," said Donoven Brooks, Chief of Safety Security for Harford County Public Schools. "We have three regional security coordinators that will work in the southern, northern and central regions of Harford County to help support our schools. We're also adding 18 additional school safety liaisons. I also think one of the important things we can do is collaborate with law enforcement regularly."

Parents say it's a major relief to have Town Hall meetings like this that offer transparency.

Gillian Miller, a mother of seven Harford County students, said she appreciates the additional training but she believes change will come by addressing mental health.

"My biggest concern is having more social workers, or someone there that is going to be able to assist the students with their mental health," Miller said. "COVID took a lot away from us. It also caused a lot of depression and different kinds of symptoms, so it will be really great to have additional assistance in that field."

School officials couldn’t agree more with the importance of mental health.

"Anything related to safety, usually there's a mental health component and we have mental health coordinators," Superintendent Sean Bulson said. "We have someone who works exclusively on that, and we've added social workers, psychologists, counselors. We are going to take care of the students, who these families, trust with us."

"It's also important to convey to the message what parents can do to help support us from the position of safety and security and how they can build capacity in their students and conversations that they can have at home that transition into the school building," Brooks said. "That makes it easier for us and more helpful for us to provide safety and prevention for students."

For more information on HCPS mental support and other resources click here.

