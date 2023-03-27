Harford County nonprofit to host fundraiser for people struggling with addiction

HARFORD COUNTY — Next week is National Public Health Week. One of the biggest public health issues in our area is substance abuse. A nonprofit wants to address that issue head-on with a special event this week.

The event is a memory walk and recovery run for people struggling with substance abuse and support for their loved ones.

The nonprofit Rage Against Addiction will host the event. It was founded in 2014 by Harford County resident Wendy Beck.

Beck, who lost her daughter to addiction, quickly realized there was a need to help not just those who are struggling, but their family members affected by their disease.

In an effort to turn her pain into purpose, Beck created rage against addiction. The organization provides recovery housing for women and additional resources for their family.

Their biggest fundraiser is the recovery run. It's crucial to keep their services alive.

People can donate and join the Race Against Addiction. Additionally, there will be on-site treatment centers, Narcan training, and mental health resources to assist those who are struggling and their family members who may be impacted by their loved one's addiction.

"Initially, if you have someone that's struggling, you need to educate yourself, because this is their disease, you need to find support for yourself, so you can learn how to support them," said Beck.

The event starts at 9 a.m. on April 1, 2023 at Cedar Lane Regional Park in Bel Air.

"If anybody has any needs that we can help them with that day we will gladly do so. Our mission to help those struggling to heal. We'll have members from our recovery houses to assist anyone in need. We encourage people to come," said Tara Kuzma, Chairman of the Board of Directors for Rage Against Addiction.

Anyone interested can register here: https://runsignup.com/rageagainstaddiction

Vendor sign up:

https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10c094fa5ac22a5ffc25-raamemory?fbclid=IwAR12cg6hF1OfuXmUDjp8XAih8gOxpaeZxKS3eZ2z6E5VkjxUEECtUe3HcmU#/

Resource vendors must bring their own tables and tents.