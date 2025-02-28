Guardians of the wilderness: The essential role of Park Rangers at Patapsco Valley State Park

ELICOTT CITY — Patapsco Valley State Park, the oldest state park in Maryland, offers a stunning backdrop of campgrounds, trails, and picturesque waterfalls.

However, behind the scenes, a dedicated team of park rangers works tirelessly to maintain the health and beauty of this natural gem. With discussions surrounding federal work and workforce policies ongoing, WMAR 2 News went behind the scenes to learn what responsibilities park rangers have.

James Petrucci, the lead ranger for Patapsco Valley State Park, has been committed to his role for 17 years. His experience highlights the unpredictable nature of the job.

VIDEO: The essential role of Park Rangers at Patapsco Valley State Park The vital role of Park Rangers

“A Ranger’s day is much like surfing because you never know what the waves are gonna be like. You don’t know what tree has fallen down or what happened during the day, so when you go in, you never quite know what’s gonna come your way,” Petrucci explained.

Spanning 30 miles along the Patapsco River, the park is patrolled by about 25 rangers who oversee three branches. Despite the serene and scenic trails, their work goes well beyond casual hiking.

Potential rangers undergo a rigorous one-year probationary training period that emphasizes lifesaving skills over basic maintenance tasks.

Training includes certifications in CPR, water and search rescue techniques, and emergency medical response training. Carrying an Automated External Defibrillator (AED) is also part of their gear.

"Each one of the Rangers is a certified emergency medical responder," said Petrucci, acknowledging the serious nature of their responsibilities.

The hardest aspect of the ranger's job, according to Petrucci, is dealing with fatalities. “The hardest part of this job is dealing with deaths,” he said, emphasizing the importance of having knowledgeable rangers on-site. “Better to have one when you don’t need it than to need one and not have it.”

During an interview, Petrucci painted a vivid picture of what a park without rangers would look like: “Wow—that would be a disaster zone, I think.” The absence of rangers would lead to illegal camping, littering, and reckless behavior, detracting from the park's natural beauty and safety.

While enforcing rules is a significant part of their role, Petrucci believes that education and connection with visitors are equally vital.

“We want people to say, ‘Oh look, there’s a Ranger; let’s go talk to him or her,’ as we can answer their questions and guide them through this great landscape,” he shared.

Rangers also engage with surrounding communities to foster collaboration on events and activities, ensuring the state park remains a vibrant part of local life.

As awareness continues to grow about the challenges faced by federal workers, the relentless dedication of park rangers shines a light on their roles in preserving both wildlife and natural ecosystems.