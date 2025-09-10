Groups excluded from new federal guidance on COVID vaccines may experience trouble receiving it this season

Here's what you need to know:

The FDA changed its recommendations on COVID-19 Vaccines for those 65+ or the immunocompromised

Getting a COVID shot if you are not represented in these groups will depend on the location you choose to receive it, but access is protected in Maryland

Several professional health organizations recommend children under two, pregnant women and healthy adults should still receive a booster this season despite differing federal guidance

For the first time in decades vaccine health recommendations from professional health organizations are at odds with federal government guidelines just ahead of the respiratory virus season causing confusion for patients, parents and doctors.

The mixed messaging, Dr. Teresa Nguyen fears, could come at a great cost.

"The result can be fewer people vaccinated, mutations of the virus to a more virulent form of the virus, and maybe us getting back to a situation where people fall severely ill with COVID,” Nguyen said. “Vaccines save lives. I can't say that enough.”

Nguyen is the chair of pediatrics at The Greater Baltimore Medical Center.

Late last month, the U.S. FDA approved new COVID-19 shots for the fall but with restricted recommendations only for those 65 and older or immunocompromised, a significant shift from the last few years where officials recommended anyone over the age of 6 months to receive the vaccine, including healthy adults.

The American Academy of Family Physicians is still recommending all adults ages 18 and older receive a COVID booster.

“What happens when the population at large is not as well protected? That's a huge question to ponder and worry about actually,” Nguyen said.

She worries that some of the most vulnerable— children under two and pregnant women have been ignored by the guidelines. The American Academy of Pediatrics is recommending children ages 6 months to 23 months receive a vaccine, due to the high mortality rate associated with the age group and considerations for children 2 to 18 years in certain risk groups.

The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists also recommends pregnant women still get vaccinated against COVID.

Members of congress grilled Secretary of Human Health and Services RFK Jr. about the changes, though he said that anyone who wants the vaccine can get it.

Some in Maryland have reported challenges in getting a COVID vaccine, though the Governor’s Office put out a statement that says “Maryland can continue to access vaccines at provider offices and pharmacies across the state as vaccine supply is available” though it's noted COVID vaccine procedures may vary based on location.

WMAR-2 News (Blair Sabol) WMAR-2 News' Blair Sabol receives this year's COVID booster at a CVS after being denied by a Walgreens due to new federal guidelines.

That’s what WMAR-2 News’ Blair Sabol found when she attempted to get a COVID shot this week. She was denied at a Walgreens on York Road due to not falling within the guidelines. It took a second appointment at a CVS on Falls Road, where no questions were asked before a pharmacist was able to administer the shot.

At the national level, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices which typically sets the standard for vaccine guidelines has an upcoming meeting on Sept. 18, which Nguyen expects insurance companies are watching closely.

“I highly recommend going out there and getting that vaccination as soon as possible because I do think that there are going to be significant changes to COVID vaccine recommendations after,” she said.

The out-of-pocket cost of a COVID vaccines can be $150-200, though Maryland has passed laws to make sure insurances cover the cost of vaccines in full.