Governor Moore to present plans for 2024 FY budget

ANNAPOLIS — Governor Wes Moore is scheduled to hold a news conference about his plans for the 2024 fiscal year budget. The Hogan administration left Moore and his team with a massive surplus.

Now, Governor Moore is picking this up where former governor Larry Hogan left off.

Before he left office Hogan left the state with a five and a half billion dollar surplus, and outlined a budget plan for Moore. The proposal includes continuing to fund k-12 education at record levels…

Hogan suggest Moore allocate ten million dollars in support for non-public schools to address learning loss by the covid-19 pandemic, and another ten million for the boost program, which provides scholarships to low-income, high-need students to attend the school of their choice.

"Caution both the legislature that has now given itself more budgetary power and the incoming governor to keep in mind we're in great shape and the people of Maryland are very pleased with where the direction the state is heading so I wouldn't suggest slamming on the breaks or return to the pre 2014 budget," said Hogan.

The recommended budget plan also includes:

- $100 million to advance the University of Maryland Medical System's plan to construct a new regional Medical Center in Easton

- $100 million to advance Sheppard Pratt’s plan to expand behavioral health services in Maryland—including expanded capacity at its new Elkridge campus, a new dedicated children’s hospital in Towson, a neuroimaging center to advance cutting-edge research, and a global training center for workforce development.

- $10 million to advance Meritus Health’s plan to construct a new School of Osteopathic Medicine in Hagerstown.

- $10 million in initial funding to advance the Kennedy Krieger Institute’s plan to build a new Innovative Care Center on its East Baltimore campus.

"This issue is not a partisan one, It should not be a partisan one. This issue is a human one. 88% of Marylanders support a paid family leave program including 94% of democrats and 77% of republicans. this is a Maryland issue," said Moore.

The plan also intends to reinvest in police, public safety and victim services. This includes:

- Continuing the state's $500 million Re-Fund the Police Initiative to increase support for state and local police

- An additional $30 million to Victims of Crime Assistance (VOCA) grant recipients

- $2.1 million for a ZeroEyes gun detection pilot program

- $400,000 for an automated ballistics imaging system for the Maryland State Police crime lab

Moore is also spending his first week on the job issuing executive order,

After governor Moore proposes the budget at noon, the general assembly will work on the states spending plan in their 90-day session.