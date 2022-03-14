Watch
Goucher Poll: More than half of Marylanders experiencing some financial hardship because of inflation

Governor Hogan's approval rating, support for legalization of marijuana remain high
Elise Amendola/AP
FILE - In this June 15, 2018 file photo, twenty dollar bills are counted in North Andover, Mass. A small change in spending habits may improve your chances of reaching your savings goals. Researchers have found that so-called middle savers set aside about 3% more of their salary than low savers. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)
Posted at 3:50 AM, Mar 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-14 03:51:03-04

BALTIMORE — Inflation continues to make an impact on prices just about everywhere.

A new Goucher College Poll says 56% of Marylanders say recent price increased have caused either a minor or major financial hardship. Here are some of the findings:

  • 26% minor hardship
  • 30% major hardship
  • 43% not impacted by inflation
  • 52% positive view of economic situation in Maryland
  • 41% negative view of economy

Marylanders compared their financial situation to a year ago:

  • 47% say their situation is about the same
  • 33% say it's worse
  • 19% say they're doing better than last year

Last week, state lawmakers announced that Maryland has a $7.5 billion budget surplus. Pollsters were asked how they want that money to be spent:

  • 25% crime and public safety
  • 17% education
  • 14% economic issues and jobs
  • 11% health care
  • 55% feel Maryland is heading in the right direction
  • 32% feel Maryland is on the wrong track

Right now, there's a push to legalize marijuana by this summer. In Maryland, legalization continues to get high support:

  • 62% support legalization
  • 34% oppose it
  • Among Democrats: 65% support, 32% oppose
  • Among independents: 65% support, 32% oppose
  • Among Republicans: 54% support, 44% oppose

The Goucher Poll also asked Marylanders how they view Governor Larry Hogan:

  • 65% approve Governor Hogan
  • 25% disapprove
  • 8% don't know
  • Among Democrats: 61% approve, 28% disapprove
  • Among independents: 69% approve, 22% disapprove
  • Among Republicans: 71% approve, 23% disapprove

Pollsters were also asked about their attitudes toward President Joe Biden:

  • 48% approve
  • 47% disapprove
  • Last year, 62% approved
  • 31% disapproved last year
  • Among Democrats: 68% approve, 26% disapprove
  • Among independents: 34% approve, 62% disapprove
  • Among Republicans: 16% approve, 82% disapprove

Click here for complete results of the poll. Another poll focused on the coronavirus and climate change will be released Tuesday at 12:01 a.m.

