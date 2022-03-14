Goucher Poll: More than half of Marylanders experiencing some financial hardship because of inflation

BALTIMORE — Inflation continues to make an impact on prices just about everywhere.
A new Goucher College Poll says 56% of Marylanders say recent price increased have caused either a minor or major financial hardship. Here are some of the findings:
- 26% minor hardship
- 30% major hardship
- 43% not impacted by inflation
- 52% positive view of economic situation in Maryland
- 41% negative view of economy
Marylanders compared their financial situation to a year ago:
- 47% say their situation is about the same
- 33% say it's worse
- 19% say they're doing better than last year
Last week, state lawmakers announced that Maryland has a $7.5 billion budget surplus. Pollsters were asked how they want that money to be spent:
- 25% crime and public safety
- 17% education
- 14% economic issues and jobs
- 11% health care
- 55% feel Maryland is heading in the right direction
- 32% feel Maryland is on the wrong track
Right now, there's a push to legalize marijuana by this summer. In Maryland, legalization continues to get high support:
- 62% support legalization
- 34% oppose it
- Among Democrats: 65% support, 32% oppose
- Among independents: 65% support, 32% oppose
- Among Republicans: 54% support, 44% oppose
The Goucher Poll also asked Marylanders how they view Governor Larry Hogan:
- 65% approve Governor Hogan
- 25% disapprove
- 8% don't know
- Among Democrats: 61% approve, 28% disapprove
- Among independents: 69% approve, 22% disapprove
- Among Republicans: 71% approve, 23% disapprove
Pollsters were also asked about their attitudes toward President Joe Biden:
- 48% approve
- 47% disapprove
- Last year, 62% approved
- 31% disapproved last year
- Among Democrats: 68% approve, 26% disapprove
- Among independents: 34% approve, 62% disapprove
- Among Republicans: 16% approve, 82% disapprove
Click here for complete results of the poll. Another poll focused on the coronavirus and climate change will be released Tuesday at 12:01 a.m.