Goucher Poll: More than half of Marylanders experiencing some financial hardship because of inflation

BALTIMORE — Inflation continues to make an impact on prices just about everywhere.

A new Goucher College Poll says 56% of Marylanders say recent price increased have caused either a minor or major financial hardship. Here are some of the findings:

26% minor hardship

30% major hardship

43% not impacted by inflation

52% positive view of economic situation in Maryland

41% negative view of economy

Marylanders compared their financial situation to a year ago:

47% say their situation is about the same

33% say it's worse

19% say they're doing better than last year

Last week, state lawmakers announced that Maryland has a $7.5 billion budget surplus. Pollsters were asked how they want that money to be spent:

25% crime and public safety

17% education

14% economic issues and jobs

11% health care

55% feel Maryland is heading in the right direction

32% feel Maryland is on the wrong track

Right now, there's a push to legalize marijuana by this summer. In Maryland, legalization continues to get high support:

62% support legalization

34% oppose it

Among Democrats: 65% support, 32% oppose

Among independents: 65% support, 32% oppose

Among Republicans: 54% support, 44% oppose

The Goucher Poll also asked Marylanders how they view Governor Larry Hogan:

65% approve Governor Hogan

25% disapprove

8% don't know

Among Democrats: 61% approve, 28% disapprove

Among independents: 69% approve, 22% disapprove

Among Republicans: 71% approve, 23% disapprove

Pollsters were also asked about their attitudes toward President Joe Biden:



48% approve

47% disapprove

Last year, 62% approved

31% disapproved last year

Among Democrats: 68% approve, 26% disapprove

Among independents: 34% approve, 62% disapprove

Among Republicans: 16% approve, 82% disapprove

Click here for complete results of the poll. Another poll focused on the coronavirus and climate change will be released Tuesday at 12:01 a.m.