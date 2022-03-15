Watch
Goucher Poll: Marylanders largely approve handling of pandemic by health departments, Gov. Hogan

Posted at 3:35 AM, Mar 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-15 03:56:32-04

BALTIMORE — Coronavirus metrics continue to trend down in our area. That prompted state and local governments to lift restrictions and mandates.

According to a new Goucher Poll, 44% of people surveyed feel their jurisdiction moved at about the right pace to end restrictions. 28% felt jurisdictions moved too quickly. 25% say lifting mandates was too slow.

Here are some of the other findings:

  • 71% approved the way local health departments handled the pandemic
  • 70% approved Governor Larry Hogan
  • Highest statewide approval since October 2020 (82%)
  • 68% approve of Maryland Department of Health
  • 66% approve local elected officials

However, residents are divided on their opinions of the Centers for Disease Control:

  • 55% approve of the job by the CDC
  • 42% disapprove

Marylanders are split on their level of concern about contracting COVID-19 or one of their family members getting the virus:

  • 53% are 'very' or 'somewhat' concerned
  • 47% are 'not at all' or 'a little'
  • Last year at this time, 71% were 'very' or 'somewhat' concerned

You can read the entire poll here.

Goucher College also released a poll on Monday about inflation's impact in Maryland. You can read that poll here.

