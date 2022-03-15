Goucher Poll: Marylanders largely approve handling of pandemic by health departments, Gov. Hogan

BALTIMORE — Coronavirus metrics continue to trend down in our area. That prompted state and local governments to lift restrictions and mandates.
According to a new Goucher Poll, 44% of people surveyed feel their jurisdiction moved at about the right pace to end restrictions. 28% felt jurisdictions moved too quickly. 25% say lifting mandates was too slow.
Here are some of the other findings:
- 71% approved the way local health departments handled the pandemic
- 70% approved Governor Larry Hogan
- Highest statewide approval since October 2020 (82%)
- 68% approve of Maryland Department of Health
- 66% approve local elected officials
However, residents are divided on their opinions of the Centers for Disease Control:
- 55% approve of the job by the CDC
- 42% disapprove
Marylanders are split on their level of concern about contracting COVID-19 or one of their family members getting the virus:
- 53% are 'very' or 'somewhat' concerned
- 47% are 'not at all' or 'a little'
- Last year at this time, 71% were 'very' or 'somewhat' concerned
You can read the entire poll here.
Goucher College also released a poll on Monday about inflation's impact in Maryland. You can read that poll here.