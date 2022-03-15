Goucher Poll: Marylanders largely approve handling of pandemic by health departments, Gov. Hogan

BALTIMORE — Coronavirus metrics continue to trend down in our area. That prompted state and local governments to lift restrictions and mandates.

According to a new Goucher Poll, 44% of people surveyed feel their jurisdiction moved at about the right pace to end restrictions. 28% felt jurisdictions moved too quickly. 25% say lifting mandates was too slow.

Here are some of the other findings:



71% approved the way local health departments handled the pandemic

70% approved Governor Larry Hogan

Highest statewide approval since October 2020 (82%)

68% approve of Maryland Department of Health

66% approve local elected officials

However, residents are divided on their opinions of the Centers for Disease Control:



55% approve of the job by the CDC

42% disapprove

Marylanders are split on their level of concern about contracting COVID-19 or one of their family members getting the virus:



53% are 'very' or 'somewhat' concerned

47% are 'not at all' or 'a little'

Last year at this time, 71% were 'very' or 'somewhat' concerned

You can read the entire poll here.

Goucher College also released a poll on Monday about inflation's impact in Maryland. You can read that poll here.