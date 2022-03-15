Goucher Poll: Climate change making major impacts on shorelines, extreme weather, ecosystems

BALTIMORE — Some people in Maryland feel climate change is making a difference in the state. Right now, there a bill being discussed in the General Assembly about Green House Gas emissions. And it's causing some contention with Governor Hogan.
Meantime, a new Goucher Poll shows whether Marylanders believe climate change left a major, minor or no impact in their lives:
Rising sea levels and shorelines:
- Major impact: 55%
- Minor impact: 27%
- No impact: 13%
Wildlife and ecosystems:
- Major impact: 54%
- Minor impact: 27%
- No impact: 14%
Extreme weather, such as floods, hurricanes, or long periods of unusually hot weather
- Major impact: 54%
- Minor impact: 26%
- No impact: 18%
The fishing or agricultural industry
- Major impact: 46%
- Minor impact: 29%
- No impact: 15%
Air quality
- Major impact: 38%
- Minor impact: 41%
- No impact: 18%
Human health
- Major impact: 40%
- Minor impact: 40%
- No impact: 16%
