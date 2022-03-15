Goucher Poll: Climate change making major impacts on shorelines, extreme weather, ecosystems

BALTIMORE — Some people in Maryland feel climate change is making a difference in the state. Right now, there a bill being discussed in the General Assembly about Green House Gas emissions. And it's causing some contention with Governor Hogan.

Meantime, a new Goucher Poll shows whether Marylanders believe climate change left a major, minor or no impact in their lives:

Rising sea levels and shorelines:



Major impact: 55%

Minor impact: 27%

No impact: 13%

Wildlife and ecosystems:



Major impact: 54%

Minor impact: 27%

No impact: 14%

Extreme weather, such as floods, hurricanes, or long periods of unusually hot weather



Major impact: 54%

Minor impact: 26%

No impact: 18%

The fishing or agricultural industry



Major impact: 46%

Minor impact: 29%

No impact: 15%

Air quality



Major impact: 38%

Minor impact: 41%

No impact: 18%

Human health



Major impact: 40%

Minor impact: 40%

No impact: 16%

