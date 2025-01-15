Glen Burnie Town Center and Plaza slated for revitalization: Community encouraged to get involved

GLEN BURNIE — In an ambitious effort to transform the Glen Burnie Towne Center and Plaza, Anne Arundel County, in collaboration with the Better Block Foundation, is seeking community input and creative ideas to revitalize the area.

The initiative, backed by a state grant, aims to enhance the suburban landscape and convert ordinary spaces into vibrant, engaging community hubs.

Local resident James Spencer, whose family has deep roots in Glen Burnie dating back to 1845, expressed his enthusiasm for the project.

"It’s a vibrant place, but people don’t stay here; they just move on to other places," Spencer said.

He believes that with the growing diversity of the population, there's a pressing need for more local events and activities for families and children.

“I want to see live events and opportunities for the kids. I think it’s my time to give back,” he added, emphasizing his commitment to being involved in the revitalization efforts.

The Better Block Foundation, a nonprofit urban planning organization, plans to implement improvements including shade structures, seating areas, and spaces for local vendors.

Kayleigh Delapuente, Towne Center Revitalization Manager with the Anne Arundel Economic Development Corporation, explained the project's purpose: "We want this project with Better Block to be a feeder into the permanent project that the Resiliency Authority will be undertaking."

The Resiliency Authority has recently been granted federal funds to support permanent infrastructure improvements in the plaza, serving as a foundation for future development.

Scheduled for implementation in June, the project will allow community members to see their creative visions come to life. In the meantime, officials are continuing to encourage input from residents, aimed at ensuring the redevelopment meets the community’s needs and aspirations.

For those looking to contribute, input can be submitted through the survey. Feedback will close Feb. 3.