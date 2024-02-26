Getting energized with Club and Cycle

BALTIMORE — Get your heart pumping at Club and Cycle!

The black and woman owned indoor cycling and fitness studio is located in Windsor Mill.

The studio hosts group fitness classes, indoor cycling, boxing, circuit and personal training.

Club and Cycle is described as a "healthy version of a nightclub where you can get your party on all in the name of safely helping you reach your health and fitness goals!".

Jennell St. John and Belinda McGlotten opened the studio in 2020.

"This is for all fitness levels. Everybody is welcome. It's a high intensity workout but it's low impact. So all fitness levels are welcome. You can go at your own pace," said McGlotten.

For more information on classes, head to clubandcycle.com

