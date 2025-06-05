WASHINGTON, D.C. — Veterans from across the region boarded the Honor Flight Capital Region bus before sunrise, bound for Washington, D.C., on a mission that was far more personal than it appeared on the surface.

For Vietnam veterans like John "Saint" Bryant and George Remmey, it wasn’t just a visit to monuments. It was about finding peace, remembrance, and long-overdue recognition.

Watch as the veterans are welcomed home From Silence to Salutes: Vietnam veterans finally welcomed home

Marine Sergeant John “Saint” Bryant served in Vietnam from 1968 to 1969. He survived ambushes, earned three battlefield promotions, and carried the trauma of war—and an unwelcoming homecoming.

"Before we even left Vietnam, they told us not to say anything. Take off your medals. Don’t let them know you’re coming home," Bryant remembered. "Which was a mistake."

Now in 2025, Bryant found himself standing where once he may have never imagined— surrounded by applause and gratitude. "Today I feel great," he said. "For the first time, I didn’t call my wife right away because the feeling was... Damn, there are a lot of people that care about us."

Though cameras weren’t allowed at Arlington National Cemetery, Bryant had the honor of laying a wreath for fallen service members. It was a full-circle moment.

And later in the day, during a hero’s welcome in Laurel, he received a surprise of his own: his wife, Sylvia, and grandson waiting with open arms. "I kept thinking all day, I wish Sylvia could see this," he said through laughing. "And then God said, 'I'll do that for you.'"

For Army Specialist George Remmey, the trip had one goal: to find the name.

In 1968, Remmey was scheduled to fly on a mission in Vietnam. But at the last minute, he was reassigned to guard duty. His replacement, Patrick B. Epps, and nine others never returned. The helicopter went down with no survivors.

"I patted Pat on the back and said, 'Lucky dog,'" Remmey recalled. "Three hours later, they were gone."

At the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, he found Patrick’s name etched into the wall. With his daughter, Patricia—named in honor of his friend—standing beside him, he traced the letters with his hand.

"It’s more impactful than you can imagine," Patricia said, tears streaming down her face. "Just being here... it’s an honor."

Throughout the day, veterans visited the Korean War Memorial, Military Women’s Memorial, and the U.S. Air Force Memorial. Each stop marked by ceremonies, salutes, and the shared silence of remembrance.

The Military Women’s Memorial honored three female veterans with personalized service portfolios. Linda Cruz, a former Special Services soldier, described the experience as overwhelming: "I felt like a princess. I’ve never had so many people say 'thank you.'"

The day ended with bagpipes, cheers, and welcome home banners. It was the kind of reception many Vietnam veterans never received decades ago.

Mail call provided the final emotional punch—letters from children, strangers, and officials, all expressing gratitude. Remmey clutched his packet of handwritten notes with pride.

"This day has been amazing," he said. "It finally made me feel seen."

From sunrise to sundown, it was a day of tears, laughter, and connection. It was about veterans reconnecting with their past, their loved ones, and their nation.

"Sometimes something happens and it surprises you to find out you're not by yourself," Bryant reflected.

The Honor Flight Network Capital Region's mission is clear: to make sure no veteran is ever forgotten.

And through the eyes of Saint and George, we were all reminded why that mission matters.

This story was reported by a journalist on air and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.