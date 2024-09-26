' Friday Nights Live' to host summer concert series finale

BALTIMORE — As we shift into the fall season, Baltimore's summer concert series 'Friday Nights Live' is coming to a close in 2024.

Every last Friday of the the summer months, the Hopkins Plaza showcased a free performance from Baltimore music artists and a chance to support local vendors.

It also featured complimentary beer from Guilford Hall Brewery.

The last performance, on Friday, September 27th, will bring things back to the event's beginning with Baltimore-based band, 'The Vibe.'

