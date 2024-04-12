Five high school seniors awarded free tuition to McDaniel College

BALTIMORE — It's a day that alters the course of life for five lucky Baltimore City School students.

McDaniel College surprised the high school seniors with full-tuition scholarships.

It started out as a routine Friday for Chansanique Sinkler, a senior at Mervo High School. At 11:30 in the morning, everything changed. She was presented a full-ride scholarship to McDaniel College. It created a heartfelt surprise she never saw coming.

"It was kind of crazy. I didn't expect a whole fanfare, mascot in the room, a big board. It was interesting," said Sinkler.

The charismatic senior is known for her upbeat personality, commitment to hard work, and artistic background.

Three key components McDaniel's administrators were searching for.

"We are looking for the top students in their classes, but also students that are going to fit in at McDaniel that are involved in the community, involved in their schools and will bring that to McDaniel's campus as well," said Sheryl Knauer, spokesperson for McDaniel College.

Sinkler, a country girl at heart, can't wait to step foot on the campus this fall.

A few years ago, however, she wasn't sure she'd see herself as a college student. Let alone one with a full ride.

As an eighth grader, she doubted if she was going to pass. After years of triumph, she offered advice, like only she could, to anyone struggling academically.

"Thug it out. Just believe in yourself. I would always get distracted and say I couldn't do my work on time…. Just do it," said Sinkler.

Her principal, Tricia Lawrence, echoes her sentiment. She's beyond proud of her student for seeing through academic adversity.

"Every day is a new day. Just because you're not as skilled in one area, doesn't mean you don't have the aptitude and talent to do what you really need to do in life," said Lawrence.

According to Knauer, since 2008, they've provided more than 60 kids with scholarships. Typically for students that normally wouldn't be able to afford a college education.

Rewarding Sinkler for all of her hard work provides her higher education. Something she otherwise may have struggled to get.

"It's nice actually, because I was worried about all the debt and I was like, I don't want to do all that," said Sinkler.