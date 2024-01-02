Fitness club raising money for domestic violence and human trafficking support

BALTIMORE — Gym-goers looking to start the new year off on the right foot have the chance to do so in more ways than one this month.

Members at Maryland's Merritt Club locations can make a change in their lives physically, while also potentially changing others' lives entirely.

The company is raising money for TurnAround Inc., a Baltimore area nonprofit that supports victims of human trafficking and domestic violence.

"This is for all of our area clubs, not just here in Baltimore City. They can walk on the treadmills; there are QR codes right there; they scan the QR code, and whatever donation is in their heart that they want to give, whether it's a penny, whether it's a thousand dollars," said Rose Burgamy, group fitness director at Merritt Clubs.

The campaign is called "Walk a Mile in Their Shoes."

Even if someone is unable to donate, the hope is this will raise awareness about the organization, and the scope of the problem in our area.

"What really surprised me is the different ages and groups that are affected by human trafficking specifically. Targeting the senior population - they're a very vulnerable population that may not know the tips and tricks of what to avoid, what to look for," Burgamy said.

Merritt Clubs is also collecting donations. There's a box at the front of each club - you can bring undergarments, coats, clothing, toiletries etc. All of it will go directly to TurnAround to support victims.

"Whether it's monetary or whether it's a physical donation of clothing, it is gonna give someone an opportunity to maybe change their life or get out of a situation that they didn't think they could get out of," Burgamy said.

The campaign runs through the month of January at all eight locations in Maryland.

Merritt Clubs is still looking for businesses to sponsor some of the treadmills. If the treadmills reach 500 miles combined this month, each sponsor will donate $500 to TurnAround.

