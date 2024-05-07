Filling the resource gap in underserved communities

BALTIMORE — Prices at the grocery store remain high and families are struggling to keep their cabinets stocked up.

“Families really appreciate when they can get things like this because it’s normally not in the budget,” said Valarie Matthews, Executive Director of Catherine’s Family and Youth Services.

Paper towels, eggs and milk. They’re everyday items, that some families wake up without.

“We ask them, would you like wipes? Do you need pull-ups? Pull ups?! Pull-ups is like the jackpot,” said Matthews.

Catherine’s Family and Youth Services is a nonprofit that provides much needed resources for families in Baltimore.

“They may just need something until stamps come in at the end of the month or a can of formula to hold them over until WIC kicks in,” said Matthews.

All of their items are donated from places like Target, Aldi and local churches. The group also offers employment resources, rental assistance, and free after-school and summer programs.

“Last year we did about 295,000 pounds of food so when you break that down that’s about 2 bags of food for a family of 4 to pick up on a monthly basis,” says Matthews.

The pantry is stocked with food, clothes, pet supplies, baby formula and diapers. They have two major distributions a month, but families can request an emergency food box to hold them over in between drop-offs.

“The formula is what gets me because most families, the baby may not have formula by the time they reach out to us or the baby has on their last pamper,” said Matthews.

Donations are flowing in, but Matthews says not enough people know these resources exist.

“We encounter a lot of moms that are currently pregnant and they don't have any resources at all or any support. It’s just them and their baby. Being a resource in this community where the closest store, I mean a kid can't walk. If you're pregnant or you have a stroller and 2 other kids you’re not dragging everyone to family dollar to get it. Most times you’re just going to go without,” said Matthews.

They want to make sure these items are accessible for families, so they set up shop at a central location, Park Heights Academy.

“When there are needs that a family has we can come right back down here to the pantry,” said Monica McClain, Park Heights Academy Principal.

“Sometimes they may say, oh Miss Val do you have chicken? How can I make this in the air fryer? A lot of times kids are at home by themselves after school. They need to be able to make something for themselves and their siblings. We typically see at least 50, 60 kids outside every day after school,” said Matthews.

Matthews and her sister started the non-profit in honor of their grandmother, Catherine Matthews. She was advocate for homeless and battered woman in Baltimore for over 25 years. Their motto is Catherine’s door is always open.

“She would be proud, every opportunity that has come our way is because of her because we do this from the heart. We do this because this is all we know,” said Matthews.

For a list of available resources and information on the next food pantry and diaper distribution, click here.