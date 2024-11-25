Feds help in takedown of four Baltimore gangs

BALTIMORE, Md. — The drugs and guns recovered during the investigation filled several tables. Federal, local, and state law enforcement agencies proudly presented the evidence at Baltimore Police headquarters, announcing the takedown of four separate criminal enterprises operating in the Southwest part of the city.

"In front of you, you see guns and contraband from 3 different drug busts of a crime ring that touched nearly every jurisdiction in the State of Maryland,” Governor Wes Moore said during a Monday afternoon press conference.

https://x.com/ElizWorthNews/status/1861111359292801067

"During the course of this nearly year-long investigation, law enforcement recovered over 7 kilograms of cocaine, 3 kilograms of fentanyl-heroin mixture, 110 pounds of cannabis and nearly $400,00 in cash, believed to be derived from the sale of narcotics," DEA special agent in charge Jared Forget said.

It started with Baltimore Police targeting just one street gang, but the case kept getting bigger. BPD didn’t have the resources to carry out the investigation.

Baltimore City State’s Attorney Ivan Bates reached out to the United States Attorney for the District of Maryland Erek Barron.

"It was a state and federal takedown on a larger scale than I think we've probably seen in I don't know long in Baltimore City,” Bates said.

"When the feds step down from the ivory tower, we are at our best, U.S. Attorney Erek Barron said. “To that end, the United States Attorney’s Office has its feet on the ground. We’re getting our nails dirty, and we’re taking a down-to-earth approach to leadership.”

The key to the takedown, which was called Operation Tornado Alley, was a wiretap, which required six months of nonstop surveillance.

"Normally, we might not get the larger individuals. We'd only get the corner boys. However, having this wire allowed us to look at other significant members of the organization,” Bates said.

It finally paid off one morning last week when, hours before the sun came up, officers served warrants at 15 homes. In all, 39 people were indicted.

"The individuals involved in this investigation range from the age of 16 to 61,” Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley said. “They've been arrested more than 220 times and 12 of them are repeat offenders."

The organizations operated on Lemmon Street, West Pratt Street, Millington Avenue, and Edmonson Avenue.

https://x.com/ElizWorthNews/status/1861101663760855314

But the investigation is not over. 15 members of the organization are still at large, and more charges are likely for the ones who were already arrested. Officials say mass violence was prevented with this takedown.

"Of particular concern in this case is the possession and use of machine gun conversion devices,” Toni Crosby, ATF special agent in charge, said. “Conversion devices can convert semi-automatic pistols and rifles into fully automatic weapons in less than 60 seconds. One pull of the trigger can release all of the ammunition in the magazine."

“Families have been devastated by this level of organized crime,” Congressman Kweisi Mfume, who represents Baltimore, said. “The organizations that are being taken down today, if left unchecked, would have engaged in more murders, and more drugs, and more disarray in this city.”

“There was also another incident where investigators learned of a turf war that was about to play out in the neighborhood streets,” Bates added.

Mayor Brandon Scott said the success of this investigation is proof that the Group Violence Reduction Strategy (GVRS) that the city started rolling out in 2022 is working. Governor Wes Moore echoed the mayor’s sentiments and said his administration is making public safety a priority.

“As of this morning, as you know, homicides are down 23% and non-fatal shootings are down 34% this calendar year. That is on top of last year’s historic 20% reduction in homicides. We’re doubling down on the approaches which have clearly been proven to work,” Mayor Scott said.

“In our first year, we broke the back of 300-plus homicides every year in Baltimore City. In our second year, we are on track now, working in partnership to break the back of 200 homicides in Baltimore City. Baltimore City is seeing one of the most precipitous drops in violent crime of any city in the country right now,” Governor Moore said.

“I hope the gravity of today’s announcement is evident to everyone. What this collaboration has done not only restores some measure of peace and safety to the citizens and residents of Southwest and Western Baltimore City, but also delivers a devastating blow to the I-95 drug corridor, in terms of drug trade. My office is committed to continuing to upend the lives of individuals who think Baltimore is a safe place for them to traffic guns, drugs, and participate in violence in our community,” Bates told the room.

The goal now is to keep the neighborhoods drug-free and crime-free.

"Whatever they need is what we’re gonna try to provide to make sure there’s not a backflow in the power vacuum," Mayor Scott said, adding that the city will offer services to residents in need.