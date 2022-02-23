Federal judges says Baltimore County lawmakers must redraw redistricting map

BALTIMORE — The redistricting map proposed by Baltimore County lawmakers needs to be redrawn.

On Tuesday, a federal judge ruled the map violates the Voting Rights Act. Opponents of the current proposal say it doesn't do enough to represent areas of the county where minority populations make up the majority of voters.

The county has two weeks to submit a new map. This new deadline forced the county to extend the deadline for candidates to file to run for office. Originally, that was supposed to expire Tuesday. It's been moved to March 22.

Primary elections are being held June 28.

There's a virtual meeting tonight on the map tonight at 6:30 p.m. You can join that meeting by following the link here.