Lawsuit seeks to block Baltimore County from finalizing redrawn district maps

TOWSON, Md. — A federal lawsuit has been filed on behalf of seven voters who are seeking to block Baltimore County from moving forward with newly redrawn district maps.

Current mapping plans call for two out of seven districts to represent populations where minorities make up the majority of voters.

Opponents however say only one of the district's would have a majority black vote. They are now pushing the court to force the County into creating a second.

Last October, County Council Chairman Julian Jones told WMAR-2 that it would be difficult to create a second majority Black district due to the population being too spread out.

Over the last decade Baltimore County's Black population has grown by over a quarter of a million people, while the white population has fallen by 68,000.

Under the new map, Towson and surrounding areas would be unified in one district instead of being separated.

The county council has until the end of January to adopt the map.

