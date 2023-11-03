Family, firefighters remember 'gentle giant' Captain Dillon Rinaldo at funeral

BALTIMORE — For the second time in a week, a funeral was held at Cathedral of Mary Our Queen for a Baltimore City firefighter. 26 year-old Captain Dillon Rinaldo, a 6-year veteran with the department, was remembered today as a "gentle giant," who rose through the ranks of the fire department quickly.

Through stories shared by those who knew and loved him, it's clear that the actions he took on October 19, sacrificing his life trying to save another fireman, were surprising to no one.

“Captain Rinaldo was referred to as a firefighter’s firefighter. And that means leaving no man behind," said Kevin Cartwright, spokesperson for the Baltimore City Fire Department.

Captain Rinaldo followed in his firefighter father's footsteps - literally.

"When Ralph would don his turnout pants at home before responding to a pager alert calling him to service, 3-year-old Dillon would do the same, throwing off his shoes and slipping his feet into his plastic boots, pulling up his pants, to throw the suspenders over his shoulders. This young child who was still learning the fine points of walking would proudly meet his father at the door to see him off," said president of Baltimore Fire Officers IAFF Local 694 Josh Fannon, in a speech delivered during the funeral.

But today, father followed son. Ralph Rinaldo walked behind the fire engine carrying Dillon's casket, as his family prepared to lay him to rest.

"They're devastated. They lost their son. This is something that tragically is a reality as firefighters that we know could happen, but dread that day," said Matthew Coster, president of Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734.

"I have been lovingly asked so many times - what can I do for you? I finally have my answer. It is simple, but this is my wish: live like Dillon," Captain Rinaldo's fiancee, Lauren Ridlon, said.

Ridlon eulogized the man she was set to marry in May, to a crowd of thousands.

"He loved to bring home flowers and set them up in a way that he could see the surprise on my face. He was so excited to order an extra bowl of chips with crab dip because he knew I liked the extra chips," Ridlon said.

During the service, firefighters recalled how quickly he proved himself, but also how humble he was.

Hundreds of firefighters from all over the country looked on, and saluted, as Captain Rinaldo's body was carried out of the church, saying goodbye to yet another brother in just a matter of days. The funeral for EMT/Firefighter Rodney Pitts IIIwas here last Friday.

"It's been nearly overwhelming. However, we pull together during times like this to support one another," Cartwright said.

"This is a unique situation where we have two funerals back to back. Our members are hurting, they’re angry, it’s just been an emotional roller coaster the past two weeks," Coster said.

After the service, the funeral procession traveled to Dulaney Valley Memorial Garden in Timonium, where he was ultimately laid to rest.

Long before the fire trucks drove down Padonia Road, people were lined up ready to show their support for Captain Rinaldo.

With flags at the ready, Caiti Townsley waited for the procession.

"It's a feeling of pride in the individual and being able to be here and recognize the sacrifice that they made for their community," Townsley said.

The processional was led by state troopers who lined the road as fire trucks and cars moved through carrying hundreds of people.

There were so many firefighters, city buses were used to bring them to the cemetery.

"It's a firefighter's death I mean, they go into places people wouldn't even think about," Bob Hahn, supporting the firefighters said.

Once Captain Rinaldo's casket made it to the gravesite it was lifted off Engine 13, the same one he rode on to every fire call.

Fellow firefighters carried him to his final resting spot.

There were several rounds of prayers.

Amazing Grace was played along with taps and then, Rinaldo's family was given his helmets and hats before the Color Guard closed the ceremonies.