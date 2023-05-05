Families gather to celebrate Fallen Hero's Day

TIMONIUM — The Governor’s office declared Friday as Fallen Heroes Day in Maryland, a time we honor the lives of those who sacrificed themselves to protect many of us.

This afternoon at 1p.m., Residents can attend a memorial at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens, where neighbors can honor various people and receive support for those we loss.

The statewide event honors Maryland police, firefighters, and emergency medical personnel who have died in the line of duty, Fallen Heroes Day gives people the opportunity to show their appreciation for those who risk their lives every day to protect the citizens of Maryland.

This afternoon a ceremony at Dulaney Valley Memorial gardens will open with a procession of honor, guard units from across the state, mounted units, and motorcycle police and more.

Additionally the families of the fallen heroes will be presented with a replica of the Fallen Heroes Memorial and a resolution from the Maryland General Assembly.

Days like this mean so much, especially for people like Debbie Sorrells who lost her child., Amy caprio, who was a Baltimore County police officer, who passed away on duty, when a driver of a stolen vehicle ran her over.

Since then, Debby has turned her pain into purpose by writing a book in her daughter's honor. She says events like the ceremony at Dulaney Valley Memorial gardens, helps her stay postitive.

"I knew for me personally that if I chose to dwell on that day and the incident surrounding that day that I would spiral down. So I have the choice of being positive," said Debby.

The ceremony will begin at 1pm and will also be live-streamed for those who can't attend in person.

https://www.dulaneyvalley.com/