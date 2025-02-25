Faidley’s Seafood: Maryland staple continues 5-year renovation at Plymouth Wallpaper Co.

CATONSVILLE — For over 130 years, Faidley’s Seafood has been a beloved institution in Baltimore, renowned for its jumbo lump crab cakes and fresh seafood.

But the family-owned business has embarked on a long and meticulous journey—spanning five years—to expand into a new space in the Plymouth Wallpaper Building, a 100-year-old structure with its own fascinating history.

The road to this new chapter has been far from easy, but it’s set to bring a unique blend of old-world charm and modern seafood dining to the Maryland community.

Dayme Hahn, the fishmonger's daughter and a fourth-generation member of the Faidley family, takes pride in the careful restoration of the building and its integration with the new restaurant. “We’ve been through a lot of challenges,” Hahn said, gesturing to various artifacts of the building’s past, “but we’re really excited to see it all come together.”

A Rich History Reborn

The Plymouth Wallpaper Building has seen many lives. Originally opened in 1925 as the Heidelbach Grocery Store, the building was a pioneering establishment—offering luxury food items in a style reminiscent of today’s high-end markets like Dean & DeLuca. "They wanted it fancy," Hahn recalled. "It was one of the original fancy grocery stores in Baltimore."

Upstairs, a massive 20-by-20-foot steam-fired brick oven once powered by street steam heated the space for baking, a testament to the ingenuity of the Heidelbach family. After the grocery store closed, the building became home to Plymouth Wallpaper Company in 1960, run by the Singer Swimmer family, and remained in operation until 2017.

Despite the changes, remnants of the building’s storied past are visible everywhere, with elements such as the original pinewood floors, steel beams from the 1880s, and even bricks from the old steam oven being repurposed in the new restaurant’s design.

"We’re paying homage to the history of this space, to the people who were here before us,” Hahn explained, noting how Faidley’s is blending its own legacy with that of the building. “The original shelves from the grocery store are being reincorporated into our retail center and bar area.”

Five Years of Work and Patience

While the idea for an extension of Faidley’s Seafood in this historic building was conceived several years ago, the journey to make it a reality has not been quick. The pandemic threw a wrench into construction plans, and the building itself—having been unoccupied for years—required significant repairs.

“You always find little gremlins,” said Hahn. "Whether it’s things that need to be brought up to code or the steel damage in front of the building, it’s always something new."

One of the most remarkable discoveries was the elevator, which had remained unused since the 1960s. “When we opened it up, it was like stepping back in time," Hahn recalled.

Despite the challenges, the team has remained committed to honoring the building’s history while ensuring it is safe and functional for the next generation. "This building has been through so much, and now it’s our turn to preserve and continue its legacy," said Hahn.

A Hidden Gem for the Future

As construction nears completion, Hahn is excited to offer a unique experience to Faidley’s patrons. The 22,000-square-foot space will not only feature a modernized seafood restaurant but also include a raw bar and retail center. The walk-in freezer, once used in the grocery store, will now serve as the front of the new raw bar.

“We’re keeping the same pinewood floors that were originally laid down in the Heidelbach Grocery Store,” Hahn said proudly, “and we’re repurposing beams from the 1880s into the new structure.” Even some of the original bricks from the old steam oven have been reinstalled to keep the building’s character intact.

As the restaurant nears its grand opening later this year, Hahn is excited for customers to experience a space filled with layers of history. “It’s going to be a beautiful combination of our family’s history and the history of this building,” she said.

By this summer, Faidley’s Seafood will be ready to open its doors in a space where the past meets the future, making it a hidden gem in Baltimore. And for those lucky enough to find it, it promises to be well worth the wait.

“Faidley’s has been around for 138 years and counting,” Hahn said, “and we hope this new space will carry our legacy forward for the next 138.”