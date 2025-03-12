Facing the Pothole Crisis: Baltimore City DOT makes headway despite obstacles

OVERLEA — As residents navigate the uneven terrain of Baltimore's streets, the question on many minds remains: why hasn't the city fixed all the potholes? The Baltimore City Department of Transportation (DOT) is committed to addressing the persistent issue, recently reporting the filling of over 25,000 potholes this year alone.*

The sight of a pothole can evoke frustration, but city officials assure citizens that they are making significant strides. “Right now, we’re getting anywhere from 15 to 20 potholes a day,” said Anthony Priester, Supervisor for the Baltimore City DOT.

Since the beginning of the year, the department has logged an impressive total of 25,400 filled potholes. “And we’re going to do more,” added Damonnen Taylor Sr., Chief of Maintenance for the Baltimore City DOT.

To get a firsthand look at the process, WMAR shadowed a crew on a Tuesday morning, observing the meticulous work of repairing these troublesome spots.

“We clean the area out,” Priester explained, detailing the step-by-step method of patching potholes. The crew uses a special adhesive known as tac to create a solid bond with the existing road, making it a reliable fix.

Despite their efforts, the question of why Baltimore has so many potholes looms large. Priester attributed part of the problem to the harsh winter weather, stating, “After the wintry months, we do our best to clear the streets and ensure safe travel, but it does form potholes.” While temporary repairs are made during the winter, permanent fixes are applied in warmer months using hot patches.

“And then we fill it, square it off, and tamper it in,” he added, highlighting the careful approach taken by the DOT.

One major hurdle that the Baltimore DOT faces is staffing constraints. Priester noted, “We really don’t have the manpower to address every hole in one day or replace a full road in a day.” With a limited workforce, the department is often overwhelmed, making quick fixes the only feasible solution at times.

In recognition of the hard work that goes into maintaining the city’s streets, Taylor Sr. expressed his pride in the team: “All of our employees take pride in their work. They work tirelessly to ensure streets and any other emergency are made safe as soon as possible. I tip my hat off to them every day.”

For residents eager to assist in the city’s pothole repair efforts, Taylor offered practical advice: “Approach the city officials with patience and make sure you’re not driving too fast. If you see a pothole, call 311 so the crew can come out and fill it.”